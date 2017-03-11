D4 Boys Basketball Finals: Proctor Wins

It was a perfect ending to a nearly perfect career for six Proctor seniors, as the Phantoms took down Twinfield 53-41 to claim their third straight D-IV Boys Basketball state championship Saturday afternoon at Barre Municipal Auditorium.



"It was crazy to get the three-peat," said senior captain Nick Ojala. "As a sophomore, I never would have imagined winning three of these in a row and it's crazy. I mean we have six seniors as well, so it was a good way to send them off right."

Ojala led the way with 18 points, and fellow senior captain Gannon McKearin added 17 of his own in the win.

Proctor jumped out to an early lead and forced Twinfield to play catch-up much of the first half. Ojala and McKearin connected on a three and Logan Landon put up points in the paint for the Phantoms.

Twinfield battled back to tie it late in the second quarter on an and-one from Jordan Moore, and the two teams entered halftime tied at 23-23.

But Proctor scored the first five points of the second half and never allowed Twinfield to get closer than three the rest of the way. The Phantoms pushed their lead to double digits on a McKearin layup with just under three minutes to go and coasted to the 12-point win.



"It's great," said McKearin. "Honestly, I thought that it was gonna be a closer game than this but it's good to finally have a game where it's not a two-point game with a minute left."

The title is the seventeenth in school history (nine D-IV, seven D-III, one D-II), and Proctor is the first school to win three straight D-IV titles since the Phantoms won four straight from 2006-2009.