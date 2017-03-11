Green Mountain Power assisting New York crews

Green Mountain Power crews are currently working to turn the lights back on in Rochester, New York.

The Vermont utility workers are assisting Rochester Gas and Electric to restore power and make repairs to downed lines and broken poles. More than 40 line workers, supervisors, and mechanics responded to New York, after snow and strong winds knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers. The crews will be in the Rochester area through Monday, then plan to return to the Green Mountains in preparation for Tuesday's storm that could bring up to a foot of snow to our region. High winds on Wednesday also caused damage in Vermont, which affected about 14,500 customers.