The 22nd annual Magic Hat Mardi Gras parade rolled through downtown Burlington Saturday.

Twenty floats, built by area businesses and non-profits, took part in this year's parade on Church Street. It's the highlight of a three-day event sponsored by the Magic Hat Brewing Company. For the last three years, money raised supports the Vermont Foodbank. This year's goal was $25,000, which organizers say will provide about 50,000 meals to Vermonters in need. Crowds were down a bit from previous years because of the frigid temperatures, but organizers say they were pleased with the amount of people who braved the elements to support a good cause.