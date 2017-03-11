Hot chili fans brave the cold

Freezing temperatures did not stop thousands of chili lovers from coming out to enjoy the 9th annual Chili Fest in Middlebury. Thousands bundled-up and filled the streets of downtown Middlebury for a taste of some hot chili.

"My fingers are cold but my tummy is warm," said Chuck Leech of Bridgeport.

"It's about 8 degrees out here today and it's still a great turnout," said Justin Patras.

Patras and his crew are from The Park Squeeze Restaurant in Vergennes.

"We're doing out heritage farm pork chili," Patras said.

Their dish, made up of all local ingredients, has won them best pork chili for three consecutive years. His team is one of about twenty chili makers looking for the top prize. But Patras says they're here for more than just a trophy.

"It's great because it just get your out there. It's a way to connect with people," Patras said.

"We expect to be pretty busy," said Alex Taxler, an employee at Carol's Hungry Mind Café.

The venders aren't the only ones getting business. Local businesses say the festival increases foot traffic through their stores. Traxler is the manager at the café and says because business is so good during the chili fest, additional workers are needed.

"It's another way to experience the community besides from being out there and eating the chili. It's still a good interaction with everybody," Taxler said.

Those who dared to stand in lines in freezing temps say the chili is worth the price.

"It's Vermont! You adjust to the weather, Leech said.