Carter Lifts Enosburg to First State Title

The Enosburg boys basketball team entered Saturday unbeaten on the year, but the school had also never won a state championship. One of those facts had to change Saturday afternoon in the D-II championship game, and Calvin Carter made sure it was the latter.

Carter scored 33 points on the night for the Hornets including a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to lift Enosburg to the 56-54 win over Mount St. Joseph.

For a while, it didn't look like any heroics would be needed. The Hornets jumped out to a 9-0 lead with Carter scoring five of them, and Caleb Laroche hit a jumper at the first half buzzer to put Enosburg up 32-25 at the break.

But that's when MSJ made its move: Deron Walter had a big and-one to get the Green Wave back within striking distance and Frank Tomey hit a three from the wing with under three minutes remaining to give MSJ its first and only lead of the game at 54-53.

With the game tied at 54-54 in the closing seconds, MSJ had a chance for the go ahead bucket, but Jelani Williams saw his bounce pass skip through the legs of Toney to hand possession to the Hornets.

Carter drew a foul with 3.4 seconds to go, and calmly sank both free throws before poking the ball free for a steal on a would-be last chance heave for the Green Wave.

"It just feels good to be a state champ," said Carter. "That's all I ever wanted for Enosburg. This whole time we've never won. It was good to change that and win one finally. It means so much. We love each other, we're the closest team I've ever been a part of, the community supports us and it's amazing."

Enosburg finished the season at 24-0, and Saturday's win was their first in seven state championship game appearances.