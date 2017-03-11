Catamount fans celebrate big win

Thousands of Catamount fans came out to watch Saturday's big game.

Cheers filled the Patrick Gymnasium at the University of Vermont as the men's basketball team faced off against conference rival, the University at Albany. Longtime fan and team supporter, Mary Anne Gucciardi, said when she first started watching UVM games in the 1960s, hardly anyone was in the audience.

"When there was only one side of the gym open, and six people would be here you know, but now the enthusiasm is here, and I just hope it sustains. Win or lose you got to support your team," Gucciardi said.

But for this conference final, it was standing room only with sea of green and gold filling the gym.

"I am just hoping and praying that we win this game, because they've beaten us several times, and I want to show them that we've got a great team, and it's a team that plays together. There's no super star. They're all super stars," Gucciardi said.

Many fans said that they were on the edge of their seats for the entire game just knowing the history between the team and Albany. They also said it was what made the win that much more exciting.

"These title games sometimes at home have been a little dicey for UVM the past few years. So a little nervous. Got a little clammy hands in the second half," said Trey Peiffer of Burlington.

After Saturday's big win, which ended with UVM coming out on top by just three points, fans said they couldn't have asked for a better game.

"There's no other way to put it besides they're the Cinderella team. It's tough to win the conference, but to go undefeated and win the conference is another level. Not many teams have ever done it before, so go Cats," said Kenny Phillips of Huntington.

"This team is really incredible, gutsy performance. They're focused. It's an unbelievable team," said Larry Dunham of South Burlington.

A big win celebrated by the team's biggest fans.

