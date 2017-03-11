D3 Boys Basketball: Williamstown Blue Devils take home title

Defending D3 champ Hazen facing the team they knocked off last year in Williamstown.



Blue Devils seeking revenge and their 5th title in 6 years, Brandon Carrier with the off balance runner to give them the lead but the Wildcats answer, Denis Lecours with the triple to cut the deficit to one.

This one back and forth throughout, Lecours with the bucket and the foul, he had 34 points to lead Hazen, and on the other end, Ben Bristow finds Nate Poulin for two of his team high 19.

The Devils just a little more accurate on their jump shooting late: Cameron Flinn connecting from three then Bristow's showing off the sharpshooting and holstering the pistols. Williamstown pulls away to take it 66-54, it's their 5th championship in 6 seasons.



"It feel pretty amazing. I've only been here for the last two years but I have to say I think we all went out with a bit of something left in us last year after the loss and we came back to get it," said Ben Bristow, Williamstown senior guard.



"We're a great dynasty and you know coming up through I mean I was looking up to everybody else and now I have a chance to play on the team. It's a dream come true for sure," said Nathan Poulin, Williamstown junior forward.