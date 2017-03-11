Norwich Saturday sweep in NCAA tournaments

The Norwich University women's ice hockey team overcame two separate two-goal deficits on Saturday versus the host Panthers of Middlebury College to secure a 5-4 overtime victory in the First Round of the NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship.

The Cadets, ranked fourth nationally by both D3hockey.com and USCHO.com, improve to 23-5-1 on the season and will travel to Adrian, Mich. to take on Plattsburgh State University at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 17. Middlebury, ranked fifth and sixth in the nation by the aforementioned organizations, wraps up its season with a 20-6-2 mark.

Norwich, playing in the longest game in the team's 10-year history, trailed by a two-goal margin on two separate occasions in the contest, but after a scoreless first overtime period, freshman Sophie McGovern (Hermantown, Minn.) forced home a wrap-around attempt by sophomore Bryn Labbe (Calgary, Alberta) only 2:28 into the second overtime stanza to send the Cadets back to the NCAA Semifinals.

The consensus No. 1 nationally-ranked Norwich University men's ice hockey team downed Salem State 3-1 on Saturday at Kreitzberg Arena in NCAA Division III Tournament First Round action. Norwich (24-1-3) extended its unbeaten streak to 22 straight games with the victory and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals where it will host Hamilton College on Saturday, March 18 at Kreitzberg Arena.

The Cadets got goals from Tyler Piacentini (South Weymouth, Mass.), Christian Thompson (Windham, N.H.) and Payton Baldillez (Arlington, Texas), while junior goalie Braeden Ostepchuk (Lethbridge, Alberta) made 22 saves.

Norwich will now make its seventh NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal round appearance in the last eight seasons and the Cadets are now three wins away from securing the program's fourth national championship.

