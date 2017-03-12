In The Kitchen: Maple roasted brussel sprouts.

MAPLE ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh brussel sprouts, sliced in half

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter (cut into small pieces)

salt

pepper

Process:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl toss the brussel sprouts with the olive oil, butter, salt ( about 1 teaspoon, give or take), and pepper. Add seasoned brussel sprouts to a large sheet pan, and bake for 5-7 minutes, or until the brussel sprouts begin to soften. While the brussel sprouts are roasting add maple syrup, walnuts, and a little more salt and pepper back into that same bowl, and mix well. Take the brussel sprouts out of the oven and carefully add the brussel sprouts back into the bowl with the syrup and nuts. Toss gently until combined. Now place the entire brussel sprout mixture back onto the baking sheet and return to the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until the brussel sprouts are tender and slightly brown. Be careful not to burn the nuts. Take out of the oven, cool slightly, and enjoy!

Notes: For easier clean up you can line your baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If you like your brussel sprouts more caramelized you can turn the heat up for 450 degrees for the last couple minutes of baking.