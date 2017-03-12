Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Maple roasted brussel sprouts. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

In The Kitchen: Maple roasted brussel sprouts.

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

MAPLE ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh brussel sprouts, sliced in half
3/4 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup maple syrup
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter (cut into small pieces)
salt
pepper

Process:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl toss the brussel sprouts with the olive oil, butter, salt ( about 1 teaspoon, give or take), and pepper. Add seasoned brussel sprouts to a large sheet pan, and bake for 5-7 minutes, or until the brussel sprouts begin to soften. While the brussel sprouts are roasting add maple syrup, walnuts, and a little more salt and pepper back into that same bowl, and mix well. Take the brussel sprouts out of the oven and carefully add the brussel sprouts back into the bowl with the syrup and nuts. Toss gently until combined. Now place the entire brussel sprout mixture back onto the baking sheet and return to the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until the brussel sprouts are tender and slightly brown. Be careful not to burn the nuts. Take out of the oven, cool slightly, and enjoy!

Notes: For easier clean up you can line your baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If you like your brussel sprouts more caramelized you can turn the heat up for 450 degrees for the last couple minutes of baking.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.