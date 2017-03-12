Quantcast

Man threatens bar staff with a gun - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Man threatens bar staff with a gun

Posted: Updated:
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a Norwich man pulled a gun on bar staff Saturday night in Killington.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Wobbly Barn in Killington.  Police say 33 year-old Eli Kasper was asked to leave the bar because he was acting drunk. They say he came back, and as staff were escorting him out he pulled out the gun from his jacket.  He dropped it during the fight with bar staff and they were able to hold him back until police got there.

He'll be in court Monday morning to face aggravated assault charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.