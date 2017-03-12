Man threatens bar staff with a gun

Vermont State Police say a Norwich man pulled a gun on bar staff Saturday night in Killington.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Wobbly Barn in Killington. Police say 33 year-old Eli Kasper was asked to leave the bar because he was acting drunk. They say he came back, and as staff were escorting him out he pulled out the gun from his jacket. He dropped it during the fight with bar staff and they were able to hold him back until police got there.

He'll be in court Monday morning to face aggravated assault charges.