Vermont in for another big Lyme disease season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Researchers are saying this year is shaping up to be another big Lyme disease season in Vermont.

Lyme disease has been on the rise since Vermont started tracking it in 1990. That year, the state only found 14 cases. In 2015, there were almost 500 cases of Lyme disease.

A state infectious disease specialist said more habitats for tick-carrying mice and deer are mostly to blame for more Lyme-infested ticks.

People should wear light-colored long sleeves and pants to keep the black-legged ticks visible and off of the body. He said they also should check themselves for ticks shortly after an outdoor excursion.

If bitten, he advises talking to a doctor quickly because antibiotics can usually stop the disease in its tracks.

