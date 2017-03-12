Quantcast

DISH Customers in Vermont lose access to 2 stations - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

DISH Customers in Vermont lose access to 2 stations

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont DISH customers will lose access to Hearst Television stations NBC5 and The Valley CW because a transmission deal between DISH and Hearst has broken down.

It's unclear how long the outage will continue. Viewers can still access the Hearst content via another provider, an antenna or online.

The conflict between Hearst and DISH stems from a disagreement over what is a fair rate for DISH to carry Hearst content on its network. DISH spokeswoman Courtney Culpepper said the cost to carry channels has skyrocketed in recent years leading to conflict between content creators and carriers like DISH and DirectTV.

According to a news release from DISH the contract breakdown affects customers in 30 states.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.