DISH Customers in Vermont lose access to 2 stations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont DISH customers will lose access to Hearst Television stations NBC5 and The Valley CW because a transmission deal between DISH and Hearst has broken down.

It's unclear how long the outage will continue. Viewers can still access the Hearst content via another provider, an antenna or online.

The conflict between Hearst and DISH stems from a disagreement over what is a fair rate for DISH to carry Hearst content on its network. DISH spokeswoman Courtney Culpepper said the cost to carry channels has skyrocketed in recent years leading to conflict between content creators and carriers like DISH and DirectTV.

According to a news release from DISH the contract breakdown affects customers in 30 states.

