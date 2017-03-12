Quantcast

New England sets records for lowest high temperatures - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New England sets records for lowest high temperatures

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Saturday's frigid weather set records for the lowest high temperature in several northern New England cities.

In Burlington, Vermont, the temperature never climbed past 11 degrees on Saturday, the coldest maximum temperature for the day since 1885. The highest temperature in Montpelier was 8 degrees, four degrees colder than the record set in 1960.

Similar records were set in Augusta, Maine, where it got up to 14 degrees, and Portland, Maine, where the high temperature was 17. In Concord, New Hampshire, Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees tied a record set in 1874.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.