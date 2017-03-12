New England sets records for lowest high temperatures

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Saturday's frigid weather set records for the lowest high temperature in several northern New England cities.

In Burlington, Vermont, the temperature never climbed past 11 degrees on Saturday, the coldest maximum temperature for the day since 1885. The highest temperature in Montpelier was 8 degrees, four degrees colder than the record set in 1960.

Similar records were set in Augusta, Maine, where it got up to 14 degrees, and Portland, Maine, where the high temperature was 17. In Concord, New Hampshire, Saturday's high temperature of 18 degrees tied a record set in 1874.

