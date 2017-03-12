NH plan for scanners in prisons hits road block

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Efforts to install scanners into New Hampshire prisons appear to have hit a road block.

The plan to put six machines at a cost of more than $1 million was approved last year by the legislature. But the New Hampshire Department of Corrections says the language in the law is too broad, essentially requiring anyone to be scanned.

The department commissioner says he wants prison officials to decide who gets scanned. A new bill with that language has been proposed this session but has stalled.

The scanners would be the latest tool New Hampshire has to combat the influx of drugs. Officials have banned greeting cards, postcards and children's drawings, removed vending machines and board games from visiting rooms and barred prisoners and visitors from kissing and limited hugging.

