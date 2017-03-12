Hoopcats to play Purdue in NCAA round #1

The University of Vermont Hoopcats will face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The selection for the first round of March Madness was made Sunday evening on CBS' Selection show. The 13th seed Catamounts will play the 4th seed Boilermakers in Milwaukee Thursday. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on TruTV. WCAX WILL NOT BE CARRYING THE GAME.

The Cats earned their spot in the Big Dance Saturday in front of a sellout crowd at Patrick Gym. They rallied from down nine points in the second half to squeak by Albany 56-53 and clinch the America East Championship title, and continue their 21-game winning streak.

It's the 6th time in history the UVM men's basketball team has competed at the NCAA tournament.

