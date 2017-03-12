Hoopcats to play Purdue in NCAA round #1

We've learned the suspect in a Burlington murder will be brought back to Vermont.
Police say it's the heartbreaking cycle of addiction. Drug dependent parents allegedly robbed stores to feed their habits with their baby in tow.
Police call it a culture of corruption inside a Hinesburg store. The owner of the Hinesburg General Store says her own employees were stealing from the business and now it's closed for good.
Police say a Colchester woman was drunk behind the wheel when she dropped her children off at school.
Colchester police say a burglar is targeting a local college campus.
Police say a hazmat incident in southern Vermont that has shut down Route 103 from Exit 6 to the village.
Police say it appears a Lebanon man suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a business in Enfield.
The trial is underway for a Vermont woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend and his son more than two years ago.
