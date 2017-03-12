Town of Plattsburgh gears up for online presence

Over one-billion profiles are active on Facebook every day, and as the popularity of social media continues to rise, businesses and local governments are signing up. Now, the Town of Plattsburgh has started an effort to connect with the region online.

When the Under One Roof Video Store first set up shop over 20 years ago in Plattsburgh, social media sites like Facebook didn't exist. Now the store relies on it to connect with customers and sell products regularly. "The time we're in, with how prominent internet has become, it's almost necessary, and it's a lot easier than people who haven't gotten into it think. We were really nervous about it at first--trying to think about how to do it professionally and planning the marketing," said the store's Nicholas Leonard.

Individuals and businesses aren't the only ones signing up for social media, everyone from politicians, schools, and local governments are joining. The town of Plattsburgh recently decided to start up their own social media pages to connect with their community. "Wanting to be online to be able to better deliver services. To communicate with residents and constituents, be more transparent, but also to leverage relationships with folks so we can understand what the needs of our community are," said Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

The town hired Jacob Tapio a SUNY Plattsburgh intern, to head up the mission, and create a Facebook and Instagram page to share news, meeting dates, and fun facts about the region. "Doing town board meetings and mentioning the town YouTube channel as well as the newsletter that they have, so I started out with that as well as maybe some fun things and getting some hashtags started, such as #MarkerMonday, or #TopTuesday, so I just kind of played around and experimented with that," Tapio said.

The town is also hoping to help local businesses tap into the web. They recently hosted a public info session at the North Country Chamber of Commerce to teach people how to use Facebook and other free websites for marketing with the goal of getting connected and growing business. "We want as many folks, be it from our local businesses to our museums, to have an opportunity to leverage their personal relationship with our community by getting on the web. Many people think, 'Oh, I need to have a website. Well Facebook is a free tool," Cashman said.

The town plans to host another session in the coming weeks. An effort to help small businesses extend their reach both locally -- and with a global market -- online.