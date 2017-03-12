Self-defense class empowers women

A free South Burlington self-defense class is empowering women to be better prepared for dangerous situations.

These women are fighting back -- they're learning self-defense.

"It's a really empowering feeling to know how to care for myself if something were to ever happen," said Kay Lee of Bolton.

"Knowing that you can defend yourself, you have the right to defend yourself, and if you don't feel that you want to hit someone, you don't have to hit. There are techniques that you can get out of that situation," said Debra Ballard, owner of the United Fighting Arts Institute. She says learning to protect yourself is important, especially for women. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a woman in the United States is assaulted or beaten every nine seconds. Ballard wants Vermonters to stay safe. That's why she holds free classes like this every month. "They're really quick to learn. They're really easy."

Detective Corporal Krystal Wrinn is with the Burlington Police Department and works with survivors of assaults. She came to Sunday's seminar so she could learn new skills for herself and share them with community members. "We can't always prepare for everything, but something like this is just something to put in your toolbox -- put it in your tool belt -- and you have it in case you do have to face that very dangerous situation," she said.

One of the main lessons of this class is that size and strength don't matter. It's all about technique. "We show people how to reverse uncomfortable situations and take control back into their own hands," said Laura Guest, a class instructor.

The instructors say what make their lessons unique is that they take a less-violent and more defensive approach, useful especially in the cases where a person knows their attacker. "Not only in a really severe attack, but you know, any kind of date, dating relationship, or a marriage that just seems to kind of go wrong. It's all levels," Ballard said.

Even though Sunday was all about girl power, the institute's instructors want men to learn self-defense skills too. Next month's seminar is open to everyone.