Fire destroys Stowe housing complex

STOWE, Vt. -

Fire destroyed a housing complex in Stowe Sunday morning.      

Officials say they got the call just before 11 a.m. that the two-story building on Notchbrook Road was on fire.  There were several people inside that got out without injury.  The cause of the fire -- which appears to have started in the Garage -- has not been determined.  Officials say the building provided housing to about two dozen international workers.  About 30 firefighters responded, but the building could not be saved.  The structure was equipped with a working smoke detector.

