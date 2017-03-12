Daylight Saving time is also fire safety time

Most people have probably already turned their clocks ahead, and maybe yawned a few times too, but the American Red Cross says there's more to do on Daylight Saving than just that.

The organization is urging people to test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and to make that practice a habit whenever you change your clocks. The Red Cross says taking this bit of time out of your day can save lives. "It's just built into our calendars. Spring forward fall behind. It happens twice a year," said the organization's Daniel Lavilette. "It's a great time to change our batteries in our smoke alarms, or at least test them. It's really cheap insurance to make sure that your home is protected."

The Red Cross offers new smoke alarms and batteries free of charge with its Home Fire Campaign. They also says now is a good time to create a disaster kit and test your emergency escape plan.