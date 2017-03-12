Cavendish man charged with driving truck into porch

A Cavendish man faces multiple charges after police say he drove his truck into the side of a house and then assaulted a person inside.

Patrick Neher, 37, is charged with Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Mischief. Police say after driving his truck into the porch, he entered the Mt. Holly home and attempted to cause serious bodily injury to the victim, 42-year-old Nathan Blodgett.

After a brief search Neher was taken into custody, and is due in court Monday.