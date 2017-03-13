Top 3 on 3 for March 12th

At number three, three hockey goals from Thursday's boys State Championships. First it's North Country's Dawson Cote making the steal, then after a nifty move he puts it in. One period later, Cote's teammate, Brady Perron makes a steal shorthanded and snaps it top shelf for the score. And BFA's Connor Wood gets the pass and makes some great moves in front in what ends up being the state title winning goal for the Bobwhites.

At number two, two big high school hoop plays. First on Friday Rice's Lisa Sulejmani with a corner three that beats the buzzer. Then on Saturday, Enosburg's Calvin Carter hits two huge free throws then comes up with this steal in the final seconds to secure the Hornets 24-0 season and first ever state championship.

And at number one, it's the play that sent the Vermont men's basketball team to the NCAA Tournament. Payton Henson's basket and the foul lifted the Cats over Albany in the America East Title game Saturday. Henson's strong heroics makes the Cats #1 in the the conference and in our Top 3 on 3.