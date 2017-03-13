Quantcast

What's cooking: kid friendly breakfast cake

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Chef Vicky from SoundBite Cafe shows us how to make a quick breakfast cake

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon flour

1 Tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

3 Tablespoon buttermilk*

1 Tablespoon beaten egg 

1 Tablespoon frozen berries 

Process:

Add all ingredients in a microwave safe mug.  

Mix well and cook in microwave for 90-95 seconds. 

Breakfast cake is ready, topped with fresh fruits and whipped cream.

*How to make buttermilk substitute:

Add 1 Tablespoon vinegar/lemon juice, fill with milk up to 8 oz line.

Let sit at room temperature for 10-30 minutes.  

