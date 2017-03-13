National Life Group among employers offering on site child care benefit

Ask most working parents and they'll tell you, finding child care isn't easy.

Let’s Grow Kids, a statewide campaign based out of Burlington that advocates high quality child care, says that nearly 80-percent of Vermont infants don't have access to quality child care.

In Montpelier one company is offering a stress-free way of finding adequate child care -- in between the National Life Group building and the Loveworks Child Care Center. The two have teamed up to provide a day care for National Life workers and other families, and help alleviate the stress that comes with finding a place to drop off your child for the day.

A normal morning for Sarah Menard is dropping off her daughter, River, at Loveworks. The Barre mother works across the street at National Life. The company gives their employees $1,000 a year in a dependent care account to help pay for child care, which they can use on any day care but having one across the street is an added benefit. “It’s nice knowing that she is right here,” says Mendra,“ and if something happened I could just run across the street and be here immediately.” Loveworks opened in January. The building was a day care before which Menard brought River to before it closed in December.

For many parents, finding a good day care can be a nightmare. Margaret Pinello-White brings her five month-old daughter, Adelyn, to Loveworks, but she says this wasn't the only place she tried to get into.

Desiree Currier, the Co-Director of Loveworks, has had kids go through day care programs before, and she understands the difficulties of finding a high- quality day care. She says that's why she has been a child care provider for the past 20 years. The focus that Currier places on love helps Menard feel relaxed when she says goodbye and heads to work.

On Wednesday early childhood advocates will gather on the steps of the Vermont State House for the Rally for Kids. Their message to legislators: We must prioritize children and increase investments in high-quality, affordable child care to ensure every Vermont child gets a strong start. At least 200 people are expected to attend.