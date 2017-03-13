National Life Group among employers offering on site child care benefit

The man identified as the Virginia shooter had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
WCAX News has learned about a situation possibly regarding explosives in Mount Tabor.
Federal officials say the suspect in a Burlington murder has continuously engaged in drug trafficking.
Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.
A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.
A section of a main stretch in Chester finally reopened Wednesday at about noon after a chemical spill there Tuesday.
Residents can now return to their homes in Colchester after a hazmat situation.
The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that the cause of a 2015 Amtrak train derailment in Vermont was debris on the tracks from a rock slide.
