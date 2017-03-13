Donald Fell pushes to move murder re-trial to Burlington

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man facing his second federal death penalty trial for the 2000 abduction and murder of a Rutland supermarket worker wants the trial to be held in Burlington.

In a Monday court filing, attorneys for 36-year-old Donald Fell said that a number of prospective jurors who were in the process of being chosen last month before the trial was delayed until September would have had to travel a long distance to hear the case in Rutland.

The attorneys also argued a survey found prospective jurors from southwestern Vermont were more likely to favor the death penalty than those from northern and southeastern Vermont.

Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death for the killing of Terry King, but his conviction was overturned due to juror misconduct.

