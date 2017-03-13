Vermont reporters may get subpoena protection under new bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are close to voting on a measure that would grant reporters protection from subpoenas.

Vermont is one of only a handful of states that have little to no protection for journalists through a so-called shield law. These laws put reporters' information, like notes or recordings from a story, out of the reach of government agents looking to use reporters work in order to bolster their cases in court.

In recent years, Vermont journalists who have reported on a state senator accused of several sex crimes have been subpoenaed in order to find information that would help the state's case.

Forty other states have shield laws similar to the bill Vermont is considering. The Senate will likely vote on the bill this week.

