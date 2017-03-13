Winter storm stymies travelers' plans

A powerful nor'easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of our region.

The snow is expected to move in quickly from south to north, overspreading the area by early Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers and windy conditions will continue through Wednesday. The region is expected to receive 12-18 inches of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday, with 6-12 inches over northern New York.

"I'm glad we didn't go to like, Philadelphia or D.C. and get stranded there," said Thomas Catanzarita.

The Charlotte man was weighing his options at the Burlington Airport. He had planned a warm weather getaway with his wife and daughter. But already they're having a tough time leaving Vermont for Florida.

"We had a flight for tomorrow morning and they canceled that, so everything's canceled, so I just came up to see if we could get another flight," he said.

"We're prepared and ready for it," said Gene Richards, Burlington International Airport's Director.

Richards says the trouble is at other hubs and planes getting to Burlington.

"JetBlue is completely shut down tomorrow. American will be going out. They have one flight. United has one flight, and that's a 50/50. Delta hasn't yet told us what they're doing," Richards said.

He advised calling ahead or going online to check on your flight.

Scott Mooney of Peru is trying to beat the storm.

"I'm trying to get back to college in Bozeman, Montana, and I'm trying to get out a day early because of the storm coming," he said.

Other public transportation is shutting down, too. Amtrak is notifying passengers service is shutdown down Tuesday and Wednesday in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Greyhound and Vermont Transitlines canceled bus service Tuesday.

Utilities are also getting ready. Green Mountain Power's Kristin Carlson says they have crews stationed in districts across the state.

"So that if an outage happens in each region they can respond quickly. We also had a contingency of crews that went to Rochester, New York, to help respond to outages there. They are now home and also well rested so able to respond to any outages from this storm," she said.