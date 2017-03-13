Quantcast

St. Albans man arrested for lewd behavior

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

St. Albans Police have charged a local man for exposing himself in the Food City Parking lot.

It happened Friday around 5:45 p.m. Authorities say 32-year-old Cory Abell of St. Albans allegedly parked next to a woman and masturbated.  The victim later identified Abell to police.

He will appear in Franklin County Court Tuesday. 

