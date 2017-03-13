Quantcast

Sanders to hold town meetings on Obamacare repeal

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a series of town meetings this week in Vermont.

He'll be talking about the Affordable Care Act and the efforts by Republicans to replace it. The meetings will be held in Springfield on Thursday, and at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center on Friday.

Sanders says the trip is a way to hear directly from people affected by decisions being made in Washington.

