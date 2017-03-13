NY teen arrested for threatening school

A 14 year-old is in hot water -- accused of threatening to shoot students at a school in the North Country.

The superintendent says the student made the threat on social media, saying the shooting would happen at the Northern Adirondack Central School in Ellenburg. When other students saw it they reported it to their parents and police. The student was arrested Sunday and faces a felony charge for making a terror threat.

"You have to take them extremely serious. They are threats of terrorism. We've seen it so many times where there have been acts of violence, and it's a very, very serious matter," said Northern Adirondack Central Superintendent Laura Marlow.

Marlow says the student will not be returning to school this year, but depending on the investigation, it is possible they could return the next school year. Authorities say State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department will be continuing the investigation at the school.