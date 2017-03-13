Board approves Burlington Town Center Mall redevelopment plans

It's a project that developers say will create hundreds of new jobs and save taxpayers money. Plans for the Burlington Town Center got a much-needed boost.

"There's just lots of benefits. The economic impact of this thing will truly transform the downtown area," said Don Sinex, Burlington Town Center developer.

Monday, Burlington's Development Review Board gave a unanimous green light to plans for the Burlington Town Center.

"We're going to bring a residential neighborhood back to this site which was taken away close to 40 years ago," said Sinex.

So what would the multimillion-dollar redevelopment project mean for the city? Sinex says the downtown transformation would create more than 270 units of housing, business and retail space. Parking for more than 700 cars and tax revenue that could ease the burden on Queen City wallets.

But not everyone's excited that the plans got past their last major hurdle.

"We believe it is totally out of character for the city of Burlington and that it probably violated the procedures for being considered as a project," said Steve Goodkind, of Burlington.

The plans could still be subject to an appeal in environmental court and opponents like Goodkind, a former public works director and mayoral candidate, say they're not done.

"There's a lot of people in this city who are very concerned about what's happening here. Maybe feel it's a done deal. We believe it's far from a done deal and we're going to put our efforts where our mouths are. We're going to contest this," said Goodkind.

Still, Sinex says he's moving forward that bringing his vision to life could bring close to 750 constructions jobs and another 1,200 to 1,300 permanent positions to the city's downtown core.

"I think we've done everything right and we'll win on appeal if there's an appeal," said Sinex.

The project still needs to be reviewed by Burlington Public Works and the fire marshal. There is also a 30-day window for an appeal.

Sinex says if things go his way, construction could begin as early as this summer and that projects this size could take around three years.

