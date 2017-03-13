Quantcast

Local biathletes win silver at World Cup relay

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland -

A pair of local biathletes combined forces over the weekend to win the United States' first biathlon team medal in decades.

Susan Dunklee of Barton, and Lowell Bailey from Lake Placid won silver in a mixed relay World Cup event in Kontiolahti, Finland.  

The victory comes on the heels of both skiers standout performance at the World Championships in Austria last month. There Dunklee picked up a silver medal in a 12.5 K mass start -- the first individual medal won by an American at the Worlds. Bailey won the men's 20K individual competition for the first ever American gold medal.

