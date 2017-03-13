Poultney teen loses bail appeal to high court

The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to modify the bail of a Poultney teen charged with shooting his friend in the head last year.

Nineteen year-old William Bailey was charged in December with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Daniel Heins. Authorities say the two were among a group of four friends in a car drinking and smoking pot. According to court documents one of the friends had a gun, and claimed it wasn't loaded. Heins dared Bailey to prove it. Bailey then pulled the trigger and the gun fired, killing Heins.

Bailey's lawyers asked the justices to reconsider the trial court's order that set a reduced bail of $25,000, arguing the family did not have the ability to pay. They also objected to the court's finding that neither Bailey's father or girlfriend were responsible to supervise his release. The Supreme Court Friday rejected those arguments, ruling that the lower court did not abuse its discretion in setting bail and imposing the "responsible adult" conditions.

