Vt. small businesses get legal help from state

Vermont's 77,000 small businesses are getting some legal help from the state.

Man are Mom and Pop operations and entrepreneurs who have few employees, yet still provide jobs and help boost the state's economy. But when it comes to getting help to navigate the ins and outs of Vermont's business laws, sometimes a costly lawyer is needed. The Vermont Attorney General's office has now launched a new effort through the Consumer Assistance Program with help from the Vermont Bar Association to develop a user friendly online resource to help small-business owners find answers to legal and regulatory questions.

"Vermonters want government to work for them they want us to speak in a language that everybody can understand we know the rules and the regs are the rules and the regs, we are not going to debate that, they have their merit but how we deliver that to Vermonters so they understand so they can comply will create a culture of compliance that will grow our economy and leave no one behind and protect Vermonters," said T. J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Last year the Consumer Assistance Program answered 12,000 phone calls from consumers and about 100 from small businesses.

