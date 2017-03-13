Community raises money for UVM Children's Hospital

A big community fundraiser for the University of Vermont Children's Hospital wrapped up Monday.

The Big Change Roundup is a three month long coin collecting campaign. Folks are asked to donate their spare change to support programs for patients and families. The final change was counted during a party in the hospital lobby. There was also a bake sale and silent auction.

"We use this change every year to make our patients smile and at the same time to buy lifesaving equipment if needed. It reaches out to the entire North County wherever children are we want to be able to be there for them to keep the care local and keep the care the best," said Dr. Lewis First, Vermont Children's Hospital.

This year the Big Change Roundup for Kids collected $314,667.16. That's down from last year's total of just over $350,000.