Hoopcats headed to the big dance

The University of Vermont Hoopcats will face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The selection for the first round of March Madness was made Sunday evening on CBS' Selection show.  The 13th seed Catamounts will play the 4th seed Boilermakers in Milwaukee Thursday.  The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on TruTV.  WCAX WILL NOT BE CARRYING THE GAME. We have aggregated a listing below of TruTv channels on various providers in our market. If you don't see your provider listed, check here . 

System                                              HD Channel                       SD Channel

DirecTV                                              246

Dish Network                                      242

Comcast                                             738                                        37

Burlington Telecom                             69                                         269

Charter (VT)                                       42

Charter (NY)                                       69

Waitsfield Cable                                  89

So. VT Cable Co.                                32

Fibercast (NH)                                    30

Trans-Video (Northfield, VT)              59

Stowe Cablevision                           N/A!

Time Warner (NY)                              71

VTelevision                                         1071                                     71 

