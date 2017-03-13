Hoopcats headed to the big dance

The University of Vermont Hoopcats will face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The selection for the first round of March Madness was made Sunday evening on CBS' Selection show. The 13th seed Catamounts will play the 4th seed Boilermakers in Milwaukee Thursday. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on TruTV. WCAX WILL NOT BE CARRYING THE GAME. We have aggregated a listing below of TruTv channels on various providers in our market. If you don't see your provider listed, check here .
System HD Channel SD Channel
DirecTV 246
Dish Network 242
Comcast 738 37
Burlington Telecom 69 269
Charter (VT) 42
Charter (NY) 69
Waitsfield Cable 89
So. VT Cable Co. 32
Fibercast (NH) 30
Trans-Video (Northfield, VT) 59
Stowe Cablevision N/A!
Time Warner (NY) 71
VTelevision 1071 71
A gunman targeted lawmakers playing baseball in Virginia Wednesday. The suspected shooter, who is dead, was a volunteer on Sen. Sanders' presidential campaign. We have team coverage.
A gunman targeted lawmakers playing baseball in Virginia Wednesday. The suspected shooter, who is dead, was a volunteer on Sen. Sanders' presidential campaign. We have team coverage.
The man identified as the Virginia shooter had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
The man identified as the Virginia shooter had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
Police say an explosion at a Vermont marble quarry left a worker with minor injuries.
Police say an explosion at a Vermont marble quarry left a worker with minor injuries.
Federal officials say the suspect in a Burlington murder has continuously engaged in drug trafficking.
Federal officials say the suspect in a Burlington murder has continuously engaged in drug trafficking.
Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.
Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.
A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.
A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.
An alleged drunk driver is accused of crashing into a utility pole with a child in the car.
An alleged drunk driver is accused of crashing into a utility pole with a child in the car.
A toxic spill in Southeastern Vermont closed down 8 miles of a major corridor for nearly 24 hours.
A toxic spill in Southeastern Vermont closed down 8 miles of a major corridor for nearly 24 hours.