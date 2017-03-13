Hoopcats headed to the big dance

The University of Vermont Hoopcats will face Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The selection for the first round of March Madness was made Sunday evening on CBS' Selection show. The 13th seed Catamounts will play the 4th seed Boilermakers in Milwaukee Thursday. The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on TruTV. WCAX WILL NOT BE CARRYING THE GAME. We have aggregated a listing below of TruTv channels on various providers in our market. If you don't see your provider listed, check here .

System HD Channel SD Channel

DirecTV 246

Dish Network 242

Comcast 738 37

Burlington Telecom 69 269

Charter (VT) 42

Charter (NY) 69

Waitsfield Cable 89

So. VT Cable Co. 32

Fibercast (NH) 30

Trans-Video (Northfield, VT) 59

Stowe Cablevision N/A!

Time Warner (NY) 71

VTelevision 1071 71