Psychiatrist brings up concerns with Burlington murder suspect's lawyer

Justice in the case of an accused killer remains far away.

It comes as a psychiatrist who evaluated him brought up major concerns with his defense lawyer.

The case against Jose Pazos is stuck. Conflicting rulings on his competency to stand trial have led to years of delays and Monday there was another bump in the road.

"It's just another delay in a case that should've gone to trial a long time ago," said Jolanne Kortendick, victim's sister.

Pazos has been in custody for six and a half years, accused in a kidnapping and murder case that stems back to 2010. But questions on his mental health has slowed the case from going to trial.

"I certainly understand that there has been much delay in this case," said Judge Dennis Pearson.

Pazos has also cut ties with three of his defense attorneys.

And now, the work of his fourth is in jeopardy following a competency evaluation.

"Felt I was getting in his way," said Brian Marsicovetere, Pazos' attorney

In a 2011 handwritten letter sent to WCAX, Pazos writes that he does not suffer from any sort of mental illness, delusions or anything else.

And in a recent private medical report, Pazos allegedly told a psychiatrist he wants to be found mentally competent for trial.

But Pazos was reportedly uncooperative with the doctor avoiding examination. It's a tactic that appeared to be devised by his attorney according to the doctor.

"He's sitting behind me, and his wheels are churning, and he's probably thinking this is all an act too, aren't ya," said Mariscovetere.

The report essentially accuses Marsicovetere of obstructing the court-ordered competency evaluation, something the attorney denies.

"It couldn't be more further from the truth," said Marsicovetere.

But the judge ruled Marsicovetere will have to step aside and let yet another lawyer address questions on Pazos' mental health.

Once again, pushing back progress in the courtroom.

"This delay is, yes, it's an additional delay, but I think it's very discreet and different from the previous delay," said Justin Jiron, a deputy prosecutor for Chittenden County.

Family of the victim say it's Pazos' way of manipulating the court system.

"It just feels like someone smacked me in the head, and ripped out my heart," said Kortendick.

Kortendick had never faced her sister's alleged killer in court until now. She says she wonders when and if justice will ever be served.

"This was the first time that we felt that there was a possibility of this moving forward to trial. So you can imagine how terribly disappointed we are with this new development," said Kortendick.

As for Pazos' attorney, he says he still wants to stay on the case in a limited manner and argue proceedings.

The state has requested a hearing with the next and new attorney as soon as possible.

