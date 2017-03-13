Pot dealer argues for legalization in Vermont

A marijuana legalization bill faces a key vote this week in the Legislature.

The bill with momentum would legalize possession but not sale. A grower and dealer we spoke with says he wants to sell out in the open even if doing so cuts into his profit.

"Without legalization, I'm in danger of going to jail," said a pot farmer.

A new voice emerged from the shadows of Vermont's marijuana black market.

He is a pot farmer and small-time dealer in his 30's with strong roots in the Green Mountain State.

"It's just something that helps pay some of the living costs, the extra that it seems to take to live here," he said.

Last year, the expert grower netted 10 pounds of pot from six plants. That's worth about $30,000 based on the rates he charges.



He keeps his operation small to stay off the radar only selling to about a dozen close, adult friends.

Based on current law, he would face a $10,000 fine and five years behind bars if caught.

"I would like to be protected by the police, not sought after by them," he said.

Debate over the legal status of pot budded under Montpelier's Golden Dome during each of the last four years. In that time, lawmakers changed personal possession penalties from criminal to civil like a speeding ticket.

Medical laws are looser now but a legalization effort burned out in the House after passing the Senate last year.

"As governor I've been trying to lead a more sane drug policy," said Governor Peter Shumlin in December.

"I'm not opposed to it in the future, I'm not saying never, I'm just saying not now," said Governor Phil Scott in October.

Over the years our viewers have heard from two governors on opposite sides of the issue and advocates from both sides of the debate.

But this is the first time an illegal grower and dealer has sat down to take part in the debate with us. He hopes lawmakers will blaze him a trail out of the underground economy and into the light of a transparent open market.

"I like the bills that are currently proposed. They start building it from the ground up," said the pot farmer.

The bill with the most momentum would not allow for legal sale, just possession. The pot farmer still supports that as a step, but what he really wants is a bill that allows for Vermont-scale, small business farmers.

"I would be happy to sign up as a small grower and participate in their economy," he said.

He says he wants to pay tax, hire employees and not be forced to hide even from his own family in shadow.

The House bill legalizing possession and lowering some penalties is expected to pass the House, but it's quite different from the version that passed the Senate last year.

It's unclear how warm a reception it will receive there.