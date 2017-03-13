Quantcast

Vt. teen involved in police melee investigation arrested again

RUTLAND, Vt. -

A teen allegedly involved in a melee at a middle school is in trouble again with the police.

Maverick Gero is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a fight several weeks ago at Rutland City Middle School.

The fight was recorded and later posted online and sparked concerns in the city about a possible "fight club".

Earlier Monday, police say Gero was back near the school violating release conditions connected to an arrest in a different fight.

He was taken to court to be arraigned.

