Vt. family sues NY cheesemaker for wrongful death

We now know the identity of the Vermonter who died from listeria after eating tainted cheese.

The family of Richard Friedman says he began showing symptoms in October after eating raw cheese from Vulto Creamery out of Walton, New York.

They say Friedman eventually suffered a stroke and died in November.

The family's lawyer announced they are suing the cheesemaker for wrongful death as well as emotional and financial damages.