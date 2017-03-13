Federal audit targets Franklin County DA's office

The Franklin County, New York District Attorney's office is under investigation for mishandling thousands of dollars.

Franklin County District Attorney Craig Carriero says not long after he took office in 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice began investigating his agency's use of what the government calls "equitable sharing funds." That's the money collected from drug busts and other criminal activities.

"I think the prior administrations--their position was that this is drug money, it comes from investigations that we partook in, and because of that we didn't have to go through the standard county procurement and purchasing procedures," Carriero said.

A report released last week claims over $400,000 of equitable sharing funds were misused between 2011 and 2015. Derek Champagne was the DA from 2011 to 2014, and Glenn MacNeil was the DA for 2015. For years the office handled all those funds independently from the county, and the report says as a result, many transactions were not properly filed.

"I think that this was just standard operating procedure that had not been questioned previously, and the other elected officials-- other than the DA and the Sheriff--were under the impression that this was the proper way to manage these funds," said Donna Kissane, Franklin County Manager.

A few of the issues pointed out by the report include a former DA who opened a credit card without authorization, the use of funds to pay for construction of a garage, and the lack of proper tracking of money used by investigators in undercover drug buys. Carriero says the funds under investigation were not stolen or used to purchase anything illegally. He says the primary issue brought up in the audit is that the purchases were not filed properly through the county. "So by transferring our money over to the county so that they had control and any time we used it it would go through county procurement, purchasing procedures, once we put it over there that rectified truly 95-percent of the issues with the department of justice audit," Carriero said.

Carriero says that he does not yet know what his office will have to do to account for those mishandled funds. He says they could be made to pay back the funds, or the dollar amount could be subtracted from future equitable sharing fund awards.