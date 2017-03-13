Federal audit targets Franklin County DA's office

A gunman targeted lawmakers playing baseball in Virginia Wednesday. The suspected shooter, who is dead, was a volunteer on Sen. Sanders' presidential campaign. We have team coverage.
The man identified as the Virginia shooter had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.
Police say an explosion at a Vermont marble quarry left a worker with minor injuries.
Federal officials say the suspect in a Burlington murder has continuously engaged in drug trafficking.
Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.
A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.
An alleged drunk driver is accused of crashing into a utility pole with a child in the car.
A toxic spill in Southeastern Vermont closed down 8 miles of a major corridor for nearly 24 hours.
