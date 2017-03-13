Quantcast

Police: 2 killed in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Vt. -

There was a deadly crash on Route 100 in Lowell Monday afternoon.

Police say two people were killed in a head-on collision.

Investigators say 45-year-old Gordon Farrar of Newport was heading north and crossed the center line. That's when they say he hit 68-year-old Joanne Nolin of Derby. Both of them died at the scene.

Police are still looking into what happened.

