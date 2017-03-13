Quantcast

Motorcyclist killed in Colchester crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car in Colchester Monday afternoon.

Police were not able to save the 19-year-old motorcycle operator upon arriving on scene. They say 38-year-old Rebecca Stewart was traveling in the north on Williams Road when the 2014 Kawasaki crossed into her lane. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Any one with information is asked to call Colchester Police at 264-5555.

