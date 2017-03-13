Quantcast

Flames rip through Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Vt. -

Flames ripped through a home on Route 118 in Montgomery.

Firefighters say the blaze was called in early Monday by a passerby.

Nobody was inside and the family's dog made it out safely.

The single-story ranch home is now considered a complete loss.

The cause hasn't yet been determined.

