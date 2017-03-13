Texas boy comforted by Vt. State Police K-9 receives therapy dog

A Texas boy who loved the sight of a Vermont State Police K-9 now has his own dog.

Last spring, Tristan Stiller found a viral video of Maximus. The German shepherd is shown jumping back and forth having fun with a hose.



Watching the clip helped the little boy with epilepsy get through his treatment. When folks heard Tristan's story they started donating money to get him his own service dog.



Now, we learned that's exactly what happened. Tristan has a new dog named Mushu and we're told all parties will meet up in El Paso for the first time this weekend.

The effort was spearheaded by former Vermont State Police Trooper Nick Arlington, who is now living and working in Florida.

