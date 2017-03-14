Police deny allegations in lawsuit over fatal shooting

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police department and three of its officers have denied allegations in a lawsuit filed against them by the mother of a man who was shot and killed by police in July 2015.

The Valley News reports that according to the responses filed in federal court last month, the two Haverhill officers who shot and killed Hagan Esty-Lennon, of Canterbury, and a detective who later arrived at the scene in Bath maintain that the shooting was justified.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office had ruled that the shooting, which was captured on police videos, was "legally justified."

Esty-Lennon's mother sued in February, alleging the two officers violated her son's constitutional rights. She also accused the department of having unconstitutional policies and practices that led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Family of NH man killed by police sues

Court rejects family's bid to halt release of police videos

NH judge orders partial release of video of police shooting man

Town of Haverhill seeks release of video footage of shooting

New Hampshire AG to delay release of police shooting video

Lawyer: Haverhill officers should not have shot man

NH AG: Police justified in fatal Bath shooting

Family of man fatally shot by Haverhill cops hires attorney

NH authorities identify man shot and killed in Bath

Report: NH State police investigate officer-involved shooting