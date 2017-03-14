Advocates say early voting in NY would boost female turnout

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Female lawmakers in New York say early voting would make it easier for all New Yorkers - and particularly women - to cast a ballot.

Several legislators on Monday urged Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders to include early voting and automatic voter registration in the state budget expected to be approved by April 1.

Cuomo supports the proposals, which he says would allow more New Yorkers to participate in their democracy.

Compared to other states New York has low voter turnout rates and is one of a minority of states that still doesn't allow early voting.

The women lawmakers say that while the goal is increasing turnout rates for all voters, early voting would be particularly helpful for many women who must juggle work and family obligations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.