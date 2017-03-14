Police ID victim in fatal motorcycle crash

We now know the name of the motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash in Colchester.

Police have identified the victim as Adam-Michael Ploof, 19. He's a 2016 graduate of Colchester High School. The crash happened Monday at about 4 p.m. when Ploof's motorcycle collided with a car on Williams Road near Jeffrey Drive. Police say Ploof lived nearby and he had just gotten the bike.

"He made a wide right turn. The reason for that is not exactly clear to us at this point. We know he was a very inexperienced rider; 20-degree weather with a lack of adhesion for the tires on the roadway may be a factor involved in the crash," Colchester Police Lt. Douglas Allen said.

Ploof died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation but police do not suspect drugs or alcohol.

