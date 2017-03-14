Town Meeting Day goes on in New Hampshire despite storm

Residents in Lyme, New Hampshire, turned out for their Town Meeting as the snow started to fall. It was a packed gym inside as candidates for town positions campaigned out front.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You don't mind standing out here in a potential blizzard?

Marci O'Keefe/Lyme: No, I'm a New England person so it is par for the course.

Down Route 10 in Lebanon, poll officials said it was slow but steady throughout the morning Tuesday. But some voters were concerned about turnout.

"Let's open it tomorrow, too, and have a two-day thing, so when the snow stops, people can get here to vote," said Franklin Gould of Lebanon.

There was confusion over whether towns could postpone elections. Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, held a conference call with moderators throughout the state Monday, urging towns to go ahead with their votes out of fear of lawsuits.

Cornish's Town Meeting was about half full.

"Cornish is a good group of hearty souls and we are going to turn out to the polls and take democracy into our own hands," said Gwyn Gallagher, the Cornish moderator.

"It is that old saying about hearty New Englanders and I am not surprised really at all," said Jeff Catchen of Cornish. "I'm surprised actually that there is not more people here."

A Town Meeting tradition well-known in New England that carried on despite the weather.

"I care about my town and this is the way I can participate in it despite the weather," said Joanna Sharf of Cornish.

At least one New Hampshire town in our region, Orford, has postponed its Town Meeting until Thursday. Lawmakers in Concord plan to introduce emergency legislation this week ensuring that the results of all postponed elections are enforced.