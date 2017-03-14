Storm stops travel, closes courts, offices

A blizzard is sweeping through our region. The storm is already having a major impact, forcing closures and cancellations. Roads are slick and travel is getting tricky as conditions have been rapidly changing.

The storm is also having an impact on travel. The Amtrak Vermonter has suspended all service Tuesday and Wednesday. And Amtrak has suspended all Northeast Regional service between NYC and Boston until further notice. Vermont Translines buses are not running Tuesday.

State courts and court offices closed Tuesday morning and we are getting reports of town offices closing early and many schools have also closed. UVM is on spring break but their offices are also now closed through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, businesses across our region have also started to send home employees early.

