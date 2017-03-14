Quantcast

Storm stops travel, closes courts, offices - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Storm stops travel, closes courts, offices

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A blizzard is sweeping through our region. The storm is already having a major impact, forcing closures and cancellations. Roads are slick and travel is getting tricky as conditions have been rapidly changing.

The storm is also having an impact on travel. The Amtrak Vermonter has suspended all service Tuesday and Wednesday. And Amtrak has suspended all Northeast Regional service between NYC and Boston until further notice. Vermont Translines buses are not running Tuesday.

State courts and court offices closed Tuesday morning and we are getting reports of town offices closing early and many schools have also closed. UVM is on spring break but their offices are also now closed through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, businesses across our region have also started to send home employees early.

Click here for the latest closures.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.